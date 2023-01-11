Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.72 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.72 million and $620,811.61 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.01607822 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008280 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.06 or 0.01823710 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

