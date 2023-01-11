MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 512,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 665,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MET opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

