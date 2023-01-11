Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 4,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

