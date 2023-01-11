Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 4,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.