Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $41,848.33 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.60. 758,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $220.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $163.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.43.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.