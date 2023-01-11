Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $4,177,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

