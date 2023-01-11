Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $164,000 Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,177 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

