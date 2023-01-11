Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $193,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

