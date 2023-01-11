Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,564,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

