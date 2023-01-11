Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWM opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $219.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

