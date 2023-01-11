Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

VEEV stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $244.83. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

