Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

