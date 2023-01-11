Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 72 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

