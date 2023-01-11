MiL.k (MLK) One Day Volume Tops $6.00 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 10% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $59.23 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00442249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.01306892 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.91 or 0.31236898 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.