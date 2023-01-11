MinePlex Price Up 27.3% This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00443258 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.01301489 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,672,724 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

