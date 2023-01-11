Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 51 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Insider Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $576,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

