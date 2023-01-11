Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MHK. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE MHK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 476,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.4% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.