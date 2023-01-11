Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 658,586 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,586 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,586 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for 7.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

GOLD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 180,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,986,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

