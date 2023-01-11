Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,061 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 1.12% of Venator Materials worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VNTR. Citigroup cut their price target on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.89.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Venator Materials stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 12,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.27). Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

