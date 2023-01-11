Monaco Asset Management SAM Invests $426,000 in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at $16,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 193.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $137.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

