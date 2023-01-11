Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. Alcoa comprises about 1.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.06% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

