Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. Esperion Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

ESPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 18,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.