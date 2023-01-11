Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.12.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694,773. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.