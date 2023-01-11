Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 186,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.16% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 278,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 489,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,883. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

