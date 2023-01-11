Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,405 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $19,516,000. M3F Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 11,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.