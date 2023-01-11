Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 130,860 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,727 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 5,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

