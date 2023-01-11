Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 24,205 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. United Fire Group makes up about 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of United Fire Group worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,798. The stock has a market cap of $719.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Green purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $50,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,043.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.