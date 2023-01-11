Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 93,630 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,630 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of U.S. Silica worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 8,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,759. The company has a market cap of $894.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.