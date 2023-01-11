Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Verra Mobility worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 157,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,306,000.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. 46,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 60.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

