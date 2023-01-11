Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,465 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.