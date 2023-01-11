Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics comprises 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.