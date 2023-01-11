Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 11,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $3,635,883. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

