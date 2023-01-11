Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,589 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences makes up 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,505. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $685.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $578,446 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

