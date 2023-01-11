Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Imago BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 853,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 323,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

IMGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,474.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,422 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,374. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

