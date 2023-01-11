Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

