Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 29,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,047. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

