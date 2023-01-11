Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $160.71 or 0.00923577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $100.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00467949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00113612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00613603 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00242089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00248718 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,225,571 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.