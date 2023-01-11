Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $8.35. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 40,261 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,990.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 456,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

