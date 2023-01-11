Morgan Stanley Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $24.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,979. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

