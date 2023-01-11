Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after buying an additional 193,077 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,104,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after buying an additional 224,193 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. 11,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.