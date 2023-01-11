Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 12,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

