Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 38,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,742. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.