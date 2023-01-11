My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $715,061.22 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $828,434.26 and $715,061.22 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.52 or 0.01603791 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008459 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00019313 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.01826275 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

