NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Financial Review

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.35 -$38.99 million N/A N/A American Public Education $418.80 million 0.61 $17.75 million ($5.24) -2.58

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Public Education has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Volatility & Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -16.30% 1.87% 0.97%

Summary

American Public Education beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

