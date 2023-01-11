NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.62

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.62 and traded as low as $37.47. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 16,001 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.87.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 8.92%.

In other news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 9,413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

