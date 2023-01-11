Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $274.91. 1,144,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,017,316. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

