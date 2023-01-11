Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,168 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 7,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.