Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE BMY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 104,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Read More
