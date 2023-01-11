Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $269,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 72,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.