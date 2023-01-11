Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $40.94. Approximately 64,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,397,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,716 shares of company stock worth $1,590,467. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 62.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,018,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 779,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.