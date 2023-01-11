National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.17

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.51. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 133,257 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NABZY shares. Macquarie raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.