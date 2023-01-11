National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.17

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.51. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 133,257 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NABZY shares. Macquarie raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.53%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Further Reading

